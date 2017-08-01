India A vs Afghanistan A, Live Cricket Score: India A look to pile up wins

Live cricket score, India A vs Afghanistan: India A are batting first in Pretoria. (Source: Screenshot) Live cricket score, India A vs Afghanistan: India A are batting first in Pretoria. (Source: Screenshot)

India A started their tri-series in South Africa with a loss against South Africa A by two wickets. But they came to win the next one against Afghanistan A – replacement for Australia A who abandoned the tour due to the on-going pay dispute. With that, India A sit second in the points table – behind South Africa A who have won both their games. The third match for India A, captained by Manish Pandey, gives the visiting team a chance at building pressure at the top of the table. The teams who will finish as the top-two will go on to play the final at Proteria next week. Catch live scores and updates here.

India A vs Afghanistan A, Live Scores and Updates from Pretoria: Manish Pandey-captained India A are looking for their second win on the trot.

TEAMS:

India A: Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul

Afghanistan A: Javed Ahmadi, Shafiqullah Shafiq (c & wk), Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Ihsanullah Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Younas Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad, Nawaz Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sharafuddin Ashraf

