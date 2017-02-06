India A turn the heat on Bangladesh in warm up match

India’s domestic performers cashed in on the opportunity with Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer and Vijay Shankar all scoring centuries. (Source: File) India’s domestic performers cashed in on the opportunity with Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer and Vijay Shankar all scoring centuries. (Source: File)

Bangladesh were at the receiving end for the majority of their sole warm-up game against India A with as many as three home team batsmen slamming hundreds on second and final day of the match that ended in a draw in Hyderabad on Monday.

Bangladesh, who are in India for the one-off Test starting here February 9, endured a long day on the field with India A declaring at 461 for eight in response to the visitors’ 224 for eight on the opening day.

Bangladesh operated with eight bowlers and most of them leaked runs, as the hosts scored at more than five runs per over.

Bangladesh were 73 for two in their second innings when play was called off.

India’s domestic performers picked for the game cashed in on the opportunity with Priyank Kirit Panchal (103 retired out), Shreyas Iyer (100 retired out) and Vijay Shankar (103 not out) making fine hundreds.

The India A batsmen put up a dominating display a day after the bowlers, led by pacer Aniket Choudhary, came up with a disciplined effort.

Panchal, the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy this season, and Iyer piled on the runs after resuming at an overnight 91 for one.

The talented duo shared a 159-run partnership for the second wicket to set the tone for the innings. Bangladesh bounced back after the two set batsmen retired out, running through the middler-order through pacer Subhashis Roy and spinner Taijul Islam, who both picked three wickets to have India A at 287 from seven from a commanding 243 for two.

However, that was the only period when Bangladesh had the upper hand as Shankar and Nitin Saini (66) frustrated them with a 115-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Tamil Nadu batsman Shankar remained unbeaten in his 81-ball blinder that comprised 14 fours and three maximums.

However, India A skipper Abhinav Mukund, who has been recalled to the Test team after more than five years, could not spend substantial time in the middle, having been dismissed for 16 yesterday.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 224/8 decl and 73/2 in 15 overs (Tamim Iqbal 42; Kuldeep Yadav 2/2).

India A: 461/8 decl in 90 overs (Shreyas Iyer 100 retired out, Priyank Panchal 103 retired out, Vijay Shankar 103 not out).