India ‘A’, New Zealand ‘A’ play out thrilling tie at Vizag

Shreyas Iyer scored 90 against New Zealand ‘A’. (Source: BCCI) Shreyas Iyer scored 90 against New Zealand ‘A’. (Source: BCCI)

The second unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A ended in a thrilling tie after Shreyas Iyer (90) and Ankit Bawne (83) made sublime half centuries.

India, needing 11 off the final over, ended at 269 for nine in 42 overs. New Zealand had made 269 for six with Glen Philipps scoring an unbeaten 140 off 130 balls.

The match was reduced to 42 overs a side. The series opener here was washed out.

Brief scores: New Zealand A 269/6 in 42 overs (Phillips 140 not out). India A 269/9 in 42 overs (Iyer 90, Bawne 83 not out; Astle 4/22).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App