Special Coverage

India ‘A’, New Zealand ‘A’ play out thrilling tie at Vizag

The second unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A ended in a thrilling tie after Shreyas Iyer (90) and Ankit Bawne (83) made sublime half centuries.

By: PTI | Published:October 10, 2017 11:56 pm
India 'A' vs New Zealand 'A', Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shreyas Iyer scored 90 against New Zealand ‘A’. (Source: BCCI)
Top News

The second unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A ended in a thrilling tie after Shreyas Iyer (90) and Ankit Bawne (83) made sublime half centuries.

India, needing 11 off the final over, ended at 269 for nine in 42 overs. New Zealand had made 269 for six with Glen Philipps scoring an unbeaten 140 off 130 balls.

The match was reduced to 42 overs a side. The series opener here was washed out.

Brief scores: New Zealand A 269/6 in 42 overs (Phillips 140 not out). India A 269/9 in 42 overs (Iyer 90, Bawne 83 not out; Astle 4/22).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 10, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    34
    Zone A - Match 118
    FT
    35
    Dabang Delhi K.C. beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (35-34)
    Oct 11, 201720:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 119
    Oct 11, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Zone A - Match 120

    eigawards
    We conceded a stupid goal in the first half. It was very much possible to overturn the game 