India A concede lead as batsmen struggle against South Africa A spinners

Disappointing outing for Karun Nair as he scored just one run. (Source: File) Disappointing outing for Karun Nair as he scored just one run. (Source: File)

Another disappointing day for India A batsmen as they struggled against South Africa A spinners to concede a 46-run first innings lead to the hosts in Potchefstroom on Monday. The visitors started the day’s play at 181/3 but no resistance from the middle-order saw them get bundle out for 276 on the third day of second, and final, unofficial Test. In reply, South Africa A were 138/4 at stumps and have stretched their overall lead to 184.

Apart from the top three Ravikumar Samarth (77), Sudip Chatterjee (46) and Shreyas Iyer (65), no other India A batsman put up a fight against the opposition spinners.. It could have been worse for Karun Nair-led unit had Shahbaz Nadeem not chipped in with a 36 lower down the order.

India A, trailing the series 0-1, found going tough against off-spinner Dane Piedt (4/70) and leg-spinner Shaun von Berg (2/84). Both took lion’s share of the wicket as Dane Paterson was the only stand out seamer with figures of 3/48. In their second innings, South Africa A rode on Stephen Cook’s unbeaten 55 to end the day in commanding position. The bowlers started well for the visitors before Cook and Andile Phehlukwayo combined well for an unbeaten stand.

India now need a special effort with both bat and ball to level the series. Not only do they need to pick early wickets, but score quick runs when they come out to bat for the second innings. Skipper Nair would like to lead from the front if he gets an opportunity to bat in the second innings.

