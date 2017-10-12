Special Coverage

India A beat New Zealand A by six wickets in third unofficial ODI

Captain Shreyas Iyer (37), Vijay Shankar (47 not out) and Deepak Hooda (37 not out) made substantial contributions to ensure that India A chased down a target of 144 with 25.2 overs to spare.

By: PTI | Visakhapatnam | Published:October 12, 2017 1:22 am
Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda did the rescue job for India
India A recovered from a top-order collapse to beat New Zealand A by six wickets in their third unofficial ODI match here today.

Chasing 144 for a win, India A were reduced to 23 for 3 in the eight over with Prithvi Shaw (6), Mayank Agarwal (8) and Shreevats Goswami (9) getting out cheaply.

But, captain Shreyas Iyer (37), Vijay Shankar (47 not out) and Deepak Hooda (37 not out) made substantial contributions to ensure that India A chased down the target with 25.2 overs to spare.

India reached 144 for 4 in 24.4 overs to win the match.

Earlier, Karn Sharma rocked the New Zealand innings with a five-wicket haul for 22 runs.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand were all out for 143 in 37.1 overs.

Brief scores:

New Zealand A: 143 all out in 37.1 overs (Henry Nicholls 35; Karn Sharma 5/22).

India A: 144 for 4 in 24.4 overs (Vijay Shankar 47 not out, Deepak Hooda 37 not out; Ish Sodhi 2/31).

