India A, Bangladesh players practice hard ahead of warm-up game

India A players in practice ahead of their match against Bangladesh.

India A and Bangladesh teams underwent rigorous training session on the eve of their two-day warm-up match on Saturday. The visiting Bangladesh team practiced at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium at Uppal, the venue of the one-off Test match against India, while India A had their net session at the Gymkhana ground at Secunderabad.

Mushfiqur Rahim-led Bangladesh arrived here on February 2 for the one-off Test, to be held from February 9 to 13.

The Indian team is expected to assemble in the city on February 6 and the players are likely to have a practice session on the evening of that day, sources said.

Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav along with reserve opener Abhinav Mukund are the three Indian players from the Test squad whose performance will be under focus at the Gymkhana ground when they take on Bangladesh in the warm up match, which will not have official first-class status.