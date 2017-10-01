Rohit Sharma hits century to help India beat Australia, become World No.1 in ODIs

Rohit Sharma scored 124 runs for India. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma scored 124 runs for India. (BCCI Photo)

Rohit Sharma could not reach his 14th ODI century in the Bangalore ODI but there was no stopping him in Nagpur. The opener took 15 balls for his first run but for got to the three-figure mark in 81 more balls and that too with a six. Virat Kohli, who was his partner when he was run-out in Bangalore, was his partner in Nagpur too but to congratulate him. Rohit’s ton and his century partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane and captain Kohli ensured a comfortable win for India the 5th ODI against Australia in Nagpur.

The seven-wicket in Nagpur was beautifully set up first by the bowlers who strangled Australia to 242/7 and then the fluent century for India’s vice-captain. He shared a 124-run stand with Rahane and 103-run stand with Kohli which eliminated Australia from the game. The result means that India win the series 4-1 and consolidate their position at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings.

During his innings of 125 runs, Rohit also completed 6000 ODI runs, making him only the eighth Indian cricketer to do so. His innings complied of five sixes and 12 fours.

The Nagpur pitch was on the slower side but Rohit and Rahane looked made batting look easy. After a slow start, both dealt in boundaries and once the spinners came on, they rotated the strike.

India brought back the bowling pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for this match after they were not part of the playing XI in Bangalore ODI, a match which India lost. But, both proved ineffective in the first powerplay.

