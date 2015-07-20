145 was chaseable… we didn’t bat well, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane felt the need for a partnership in the middle order. (Source: Reuters)

In his first stint as captain, Ajinkya Rahane managed to do most things right. His side won the ODI series with a clean sweep and his side also ensured that they couldn’t lose the T20 series by winning convincingly on Friday. Yet, one slip up on Sunday, and he travels back to India on a losing note. The captain, though, did his best to focus on the positives in the press conference. Excerpts:

On ending series with a loss

We have to give credit to Zimbabwe because I feel they played really well today. Throughout the series they played well. But today their bowling and fielding were really up to the mark. We lost three or four wickets continuously so the pressure really built on us. I thought our bowlers did pretty well though. 145 was chaseable.

On Zimbabwe’s on-field energy

We lost three or four wickets and that automatically gives energy to the bowling team. Their energy was very good, but I felt their spinners bowled in the right areas. They also had two good run-outs and took a couple of good catches. Overall, I’m happy with the type of cricket we played but disappointed with the loss.

On chasing for the first time

That’s not an issue. Robin (Uthappa) and (Murali) Vijay were batting really well. We were 58 for one after six overs, but after that we lost three or four wickets at a go and from there the pressure built on us. We couldn’t build that one partnership to get us through. We were quite comfortable chasing — we needed a run a ball after six overs. We accept that we didn’t bat well.

On missing a rescue act

We thought it was still gettable, even when five wickets were down. We needed one or two good overs to get that momentum with us, but they kept pegging us back with wickets and that’s where we fell behind.

On IPL-experience not coming through

We are disappointed with this loss but you have to appreciate our boys as well. They have played some good cricket throughout the tour. In a T20 anything can happen. They took wickets continuously and fielded well also. You have to give credit to them. Their batting was good but their bowling and fielding was exceptional.

On his run-out

I don’t want to talk about that, but I’m disappointed. Maybe at the start of your innings no team wants your opener to get run out because momentum shifts to the opposition. But having said that we got a good partnership with Robin and Vijay and then lost wickets. I’m disappointed I got run out but more disappointed we lost.

On Zimbabwe’s spinners

They bowled pretty well. Cremer and Williams mixed it up with their speeds and lengths. And when you lose your wickets continuously then bowlers obviously get on top of you, so I thought maybe after 10 overs we were slightly behind the run rate. But their spinners bowled as well as their fast bowlers.

On missing Harbhajan

He’s an experienced bowler and we all know that he’s a match-winner for us, but we wanted to give Sanju (Samson) an opportunity here.

Bhajju paa did pretty well for us and is an experienced bowler, but Sanju has done pretty well back home in the IPL and in the domestic season, so we wanted to give him an opportunity.

On the highlights of the tour

Our guys played pretty well. We got two hundreds — Rayudu and Jadhav — and Vijay and me got fifties. But still we have to improve as a batting unit. Guys have to lift their game here. It’s always a good thing when there’s healthy competition for places. I’m sure this will get Indian cricket to a better position day by day.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App