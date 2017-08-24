Sling without the sting

Pallekele: Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga in action during a practice session ahead of the second ODI against India, at Pallekele, Kandy in Sri Lanka on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Pallekele: Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga in action during a practice session ahead of the second ODI against India, at Pallekele, Kandy in Sri Lanka on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Lasith Malinga put a blue plastic marker at yorker length and went full tilt. ‘Laying down the marker’ to achieve the desired length is a common method for the fast bowlers. But Malinga’s training session at the Pallekele International Stadium on Wednesday, ahead of the second ODI, exuded a sort of match intensity. From a distance of about 75 yards, it felt like it was a desperate attempt to find those yorkers again.

Sri Lanka’s senior-most bowler, a limited-overs legend, has looked a pale shadow of his former self ever since his return to the ODIs following an 18-month knee injury lay-off. Batters used to dread his yorkers earlier. Now they sometimes take the mickey out of him, like Virat Kohli did in the penultimate over of the first ODI in Dambulla. It was Malinga’s 200th ODI and he conceded 52 runs in eight overs without a wicket.

Dambulla wasn’t a case in isolation. Between his ODI debut in July 2004 and November 2015, when he suffered a bone bruise on his left knee, Malinga had 291 wickets in 191 matches including seven five-fors. Over the past three-and-a-half months after his return, the fast bowler, who will turn 34 on Monday, has only seven scalps in nine matches with an average of 61.71. His career average is 28.57.

Faced with questions related to Malinga’s waning prowess, Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas tried to put things in perspective. “Since the Champions Trophy, Lasith had nine catches dropped off his bowling. So his stats would look differently (without those dropped catches). The game against Pakistan (in the Champions Trophy), we could have won it easily if we held those catches.”

Three catches were dropped off Malinga’s bowling in that win-or-bust game that saw Pakistan scrape through to the knockouts and go on to win the tournament. In his first over, Danushka Gunathilaka grassed Azhar Ali, with the batsman yet to open his account. But the slips towards the back end of the innings proved more costly. Chasing 237 for victory, Pakistan were 193/7 after 38 overs, when Malinga returned for his third spell. Third ball of the over was slower on the middle stump that outfoxed Sarfraz Ahmed, who spooned a simple catch to Thisara Perera at mid-on. The fielder somehow managed to grass it. Malinga attempted a slower bouncer in his next over and Sarfraz top-edged it to deep square leg. Running in about 10 yards and diving forward, Seekkuge Prasanna couldn’t hold on to the chance. Sarfraz remained unbeaten on 61 to take Pakistan to the semifinal as Sri Lanka crashed out. Even in the first ODI against India, Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga dropped Shikhar Dhawan off Malinga. But by then, the batsman had raced to 118 and the game was done and dusted. In between, Sri Lankan fielders had dropped a few more off their premier fast bowler during their 3-2 home series loss against Zimbabwe.

All said and done, Malinga has now become a touchy subject in Sri Lankan cricket. The sports minister rapped him and the whole team over the lack of fitness after the Champions Trophy. He now generally bowls medium pace and stretches between almost every delivery as the match progresses.

Coach’s backing

Pothas and Tharanga didn’t deny Malinga’s slide, but backed the veteran quick. “Malinga’s form has gone down from what it was two-three years ago. Any cricketer goes through this phase. He returned to ODIs after being out for about 18 months. But since his return, he has been unable to produce those match-winning performances; mainly because catches have been dropped off his bowling. But his presence in the team is a big boon to the young fast bowlers who can learn a lot from him,” Tharanga said at the pre-match presser that started off with the team management reading out a joint statement and the Sri Lanka Cricket media head asking the scribes to limit the question-answer session to the second ODI only. Kohli, too, agrees that after a point age becomes a factor. At the same time, however, he pointed out that this could just be a lean patch for Malinga. “Obviously, age is always a factor in sport. I cannot speak for Lasith but everyone wants to keep up with their peak fitness and manage their bodies well through the course of their career,” he said.

Kohli, in fact, was sympathetic to him. “When you look at his bowling action and the kind of success he has had for such a long period of time is actually remarkable. With the dynamics of his bowling, it’s not very natural. It’s very easy to say that he is not bowling as well anymore, but it could just be a phase,” the India captain added. Somehow, Malinga didn’t look this stale during his 12 matches for Mumbai Indians in the last IPL, where he picked 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.52. But T20 cricket is only four overs per game for a bowler and the Sri Lankan had Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan for company.

When he plays for his national team, Malinga is Sri Lanka’s only strike bowler upfront, and at the death. And unless he regains his mojo, it’s going to be downhill for the hosts in this series. Sri Lanka have to win two out of the five matches to secure direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App