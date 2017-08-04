Ind vs SL, 2nd Test: Twitterati lavishes praise after India cross 600-run mark again

India scored 622/9 (D) in first innings against Sri Lanka in Colombo while scalped a couple of wickets before the end of day’s play. (Source: AP) India scored 622/9 (D) in first innings against Sri Lanka in Colombo while scalped a couple of wickets before the end of day’s play. (Source: AP)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side tightened grip on this second Test match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka when they ended the first innings at 622/9 (D) in Colombo. Hosts Sri Lanka had a dismal start to their first innings as they lost opener Upul Tharanga without opening the score while Karunaratne was sent back for 25. Both the wickets were scalped by Ashwin.

Earlier, in the day, India continued the proceedings from their overnight score of 344/3. Though they lost Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first session but half-centuries from R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja anchored the visitors to a mammoth total. For Sri Lanka it was Rangana Herath who bagged a four-wicket haul in the process. Here’s a look at what pundits and experts have to say about the day’s play.

India will want to strike while the batsmen are struggling. But Sri Lanka doing well to score on every opportunity — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 August 2017

If the conditions aren’t skewed, mediocrity has no place to hide in Test cricket…want evidence? Watch #SLvIND in this series. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 4 August 2017

Ashwin gets Upul Tharanga on duck and sends him back to the pavilion.

🇱🇰 – 11/1 #SLvIND #AmiKKR — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 4 August 2017

Ashwin has completed 500 maiden overs in his Test career. In the last match, Jadeja had bowled his 400th maiden over. #SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) 4 August 2017

Same surface on which 158 overs were bowled, 622 scored. Unrecognisable. Spinners bowling better? Or batsmen not handling it well enough? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 August 2017

