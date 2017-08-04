Latest News

Ind vs SL, 2nd Test: Twitterati lavishes praise after India cross 600-run mark again

India went on to score 622/9 before declaring in the first innings while the hosts had a dismal start to their quest as they lost Upul Tharanga and Karunaratne early in Colombo. India so far lead the three-match series 1-0.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 4, 2017 5:35 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Indian Express India scored 622/9 (D) in first innings against Sri Lanka in Colombo while scalped a couple of wickets before the end of day’s play. (Source: AP)
Related News

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side tightened grip on this second Test match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka when they ended the first innings at 622/9 (D) in Colombo. Hosts Sri Lanka had a dismal start to their first innings as they lost opener Upul Tharanga without opening the score while Karunaratne was sent back for 25. Both the wickets were scalped by Ashwin.

Earlier, in the day, India continued the proceedings from their overnight score of 344/3. Though they lost Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first session but half-centuries from R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja anchored the visitors to a mammoth total. For Sri Lanka it was Rangana Herath who bagged a four-wicket haul in the process. Here’s a look at what pundits and experts have to say about the day’s play.

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 