In the next five years Indian cricket will be the best in the world: Sourav Ganguly

The India under-19 team has been on a tremendous run of form in the ongoing world cup in New Zealand. Led by Prithvi Shaw India has destroyed every opposition in its path and in the semi-final demolished arch-rivals Pakistan. Shubman Gill was the star of the show as an unbeaten hundred helped his side post a formidable total. While an inspired bowling spell by seamer Ishan Porel resulted in a victory by a mammoth 203 runs. Applauding the young Indian colts former India skipper Sourav Ganguly stated that India are the favourites to lift the title for a historic fourth time in the under-19 World Cup final and maintained that Indian cricket will dominate on the global scenario in the next five years.

Speaking to reporters Ganguly said, “India (will win U-19 World Cup). U-19 team is playing very well. There are immensely talented boys like Prithwi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Ishan Porel are players who have come up from the BCCI system. Our Board members have invested time to prepare them from the junior, under-19 and senior level.”

“You can’t make players without structure. They are product of our system. In the next five years, barring Australia and England, Indian cricket will be the best in the world,” PTI quoted him saying.

Praising Ishan Porel Ganguly further added, “Ishan Porel is a product of CAB’s Vision 20-20 programme. U-19 is just the beginning, the stepping stone of one’s career. He has a long way to go. Porel stays in Bali. We from CAB will provide him with all help.”

Meanwhile, Ganguly also provided his view on the upcoming one-day series between India and South Africa and said that Kohli’s men stand a chance to win but it will not be easy.

“It’s going to be a 50-50 after India’s Johannesburg Test win. It won’t be easy in South African conditions. To our advantage, there’s no AB de Villiers, a huge name is South African cricket. If Virat Kohli can make runs definitely India have a very good chance.”

