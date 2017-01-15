In the middle order, India hopes Yuvi can fill void

“That is something we have discussed before picking Yuvi because we cannot leave so much burden on MS alone in the middle order,” explained Kohli. “That is something we have discussed before picking Yuvi because we cannot leave so much burden on MS alone in the middle order,” explained Kohli.

THE CROWNING is complete. And Virat Kohli is not just ready, he’s pumped. On Saturday, he reiterated about being not just delighted but proud to be appointed as the “full-time captain” across all formats. The last few days have been dominated with talks of the baton being passed from Dhoni to Kohli and its potential impact on Indian cricket. On Friday, Dhoni revealed that he wasn’t prepared to tune off just because he wasn’t at the helm anymore during a game and was instead keen on providing valuable information to his successor. A day later, it was Kohli’s turn to laud his predecessor’s skills as a leader and how he’s fed off them over the years, while insisting on bringing his own recipe to the table once his reign commences on Sunday.

So it’s clear that the transition from the Dhoni to the Kohli era in ODI cricket will be a rather smooth one. A captain is often only as good as his team, or the one he inherits in this case. And Kohli does have the luxury of starting off his captaincy career with leading a team that’s largely settled, at the top and at the bottom anyway. With Dhoni now expected to bat at No.4, the top-order carries a destructive look, despite Rohit Sharma’s absence. And Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav have complemented the spin force of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rather succinctly in the 50-over format.

But if there is one concern for Kohli it is that India look soft in the middle. Despite having tried a number of options, nobody has really managed to cement their spots and in turn fortify the middle-order in the last 18 months or so. And as Kohli himself revealed, it was this quandary that convinced him and the selectors to bring back Yuvraj Singh into the mix. With India only getting the three matches against England here as preparation for their Champions Trophy defence in England later this year, Yuvraj became a natural choice, considering there is no time to groom another new face. It was prudent therefore to go with the tried and tested.

“That is something we have discussed before picking Yuvi because we cannot leave so much burden on MS alone in the middle order. I am willing to take up responsibility up the order, but there needs to be one more guy with him down the order in case the top order doesn’t fire. You are left with MS alone and he is guiding the youngsters more often than not,” explained Kohli.

“Right now we don’t have the time to nurture the one spot as much because we have a big tournament coming up straight away, that’s why Yuvi was brought into the team. We had discussed (Ambati) Rayudu as well, but he has been injured for a long time and didn’t have game-time behind him. Yuvi has had a very good first-class season, so obviously he was into the team before anyone else. So, I think this just gives the team much more balance in the middle and lower-middle order with MS and Yuvi. They can really guide Kedar and Hardik still with them,” he added.

Yuvraj already seems to have taken that role up in practice sessions. He’s kept a close vigil on Pandya in particular during nets during India’s practice sessions even shouting, “Shotttt, brahh!” on one occasion as the Baroda all-rounder connected with a mighty swing across the line that sent the ball into the upper tiers of the East Stand.

And India and Kohli will be desperate that he takes up the mantle and fixes that one minor glitch in the middle, starting from Sunday.

