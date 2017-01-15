In the final, Parthiv Patel plays the most important knock of his life

Parthiv Patel made 143. Parthiv Patel made 143.

Great run-chases, in the Indian context and in the longest version, distinctly beams to mind the arching, languid gait of that immaculate conjurer of great heists, VVS Laxman. On Saturday, Parthiv Patel scarcely played a stroke that merited company or comparison with Laxman’s canvas of melting strokes. Or his demeanour — Parthiv was all twitchy and jumpy, his peering eyes a mirror to his mind’s restlessness.

But there was an unmissable Laxman-in-Mohali (in that classic run chase against Australia) moment in the course of his 143. His team had just lost Manpreet Juneja, and were still some 80 runs adrift of the target. Parthiv almost lost his balance while attempting a sweep and assuming his captain wouldn’t mind to recover and complete a run, his partner Rujul Bhatt strolled back to his crease, only to turn back and see his skipper not just halfway down the track and rebuking, but his curled left-arm furiously gesturing him to sprint down the their other end, like Laxman had in that Mohali knock, imploring Pragyan Ojha to run faster. A stupefied Bhatt had to run for his life to safely complete the run, and stave off the captain’s wrath.

It utterly demonstrated how strong-willed Parthiv was to guide his side to their historic title. Not that the weight of history or the pressure of the moment mattered or bothered him much, but Parthiv, after all their exemplary courage and hard work to reach this far over the last four months, didn’t want to see his side, or himself, fumble at the last hurdle. He wanted to win, although a draw might have sufficed. After all, there’s a certain romance with a team winning outrightly than clinging onto a draw and sneaking into the title. It doesn’t give the unfettered joy as Gujarat later experienced.

But it wasn’t the romance part that impelled Parthiv. But the circumstance. Gujarat’s safety-first ploy was busted when they lost two quick wickets in the morning — those of Priyank Panchal and Bhargav Merai. From there, Parthiv was convinced there were only two ways about the scenario — either they could win, or they could lose. Parthiv decided he would rather live or die by the sword than tamely surrender in quest of survival. So he decided to counterpunch. For all the criticism he copped for defensive tactics in the field, here was a perfect opportunity to mute them all.

So the Pathiv that walked out had a brimming sense of purpose about what he wanted to achieve and how. Nothing telegraphed his attitude than the first two defensive shots he played. Generally, Parthiv, early in his innings, has a tendency to hesitantly defend from the crease. But here he was pressing as forward as he could and meeting the ball almost on the full. It nearly backlashed, as Balwinder Sandhu’s wickedly tailing-in delivery took his under-edge and almost brushed his off-stump.

But Parthiv was not scared. Not deterred. Two deliveries, a similar delivery was scorched through mid-off. If Mumbai thought Gujarat would be frazzled in their show of quasi-aggression, they were horribly mistaken. Not with Shardul Thakur and Sandhu, even if the ball was swinging late and then probing his offside prudence. Parthiv, in his career, has faced bowlers with far lethal bowlers. Sandhu threw in a ruse, slipping one far and wide outside the off-stump. Parthiv had a wild swipe at it, not entirely controlled but with enough momentum to reach the fence.

At that time perhaps, Parthiv would have harboured second thoughts of his approach. For he was living a charmed life and they had just lost Samit Gohel. If he, the skipper, played a rash shot and the got out, he would be ripped apart by his critics. But such thoughts, in case he nursed any, only emboldened him. With a flurry of boundaries — ranging from streaky to authoritative — he reversed the little momentum Mumbai had wrestled.

A calculated assault

It was a recurring pattern of his innings. The moment he’d realise Mumbai were clawing back, he would launch forth a calculated assault. Each of Parthiv’s blows not just took Gujarat closer to the title, but sucked the belief out of Mumbai’s bowlers. And by the time he walked back to rousing applause from the healthy crowd and his teammates, he knew he had played the most important innings for his domestic side, or perhaps even the most important knock of his life. “Right up there,” was how he summed it up.

More importantly, it was also a mitigating proof that his reintroduction to the national side for the England series wasn’t a selectorial whim or a stop-gap quick-fix. For he has been consistent over a long period of time, and seems to fulfil the primary requirement skipper Virat Kohli would aspire in his personnel — that’s the will and courage to fight. Parthiv seems to have not only imbibed and internalised the very philosophy of Kohli’s captaincy, that in-your-face aggression, but also seems to soak and championed it. In spirit and composition, there was a very Kohli-like feel about it. Yes, Parthiv doesn’t wear aggression on his sleeves like Kohli, but his deeds on Saturday were a vindication of how aggressive he can be when he wants to be, and how perfectly he fits into the Kohli mould of thinking. And that his international career is far from over or being reduced to sideshows.