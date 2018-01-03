In South Africa, January 2 is the Second New Year — for a reason

January 2 is the country’s Second New Year, called ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’. (Source: AP) January 2 is the country’s Second New Year, called ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’. (Source: AP)

The Uber surge provides the first sign that this isn’t a usual day in Cape Town. The Airbnb ride from the airport to close to the stadium wasn’t supposed to be R244 that the app shows. A kind soul at the arrival lounge tells you it’s because of the New Year Holiday.

“The cabbies are taking it easy,” he says. You know that Cape Town was a party place of laid-back locals but even then a New Year day off on January 2 was too much of a stretch.

But South Africa has a way to surprise, and shock, you every day. It can make you experience the burden the country has endured for far too long. It can make you see the nation’s ugly past that hasn’t really been swept under the carpet. In South Africa, to judge the locals is to expose your naivete and your ignorance.

So you feel bad about second-guessing Cape Town and South Africa. January 2 is the country’s Second New Year, called ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’. And this is no extended celebration of the New Year, but a late revelry. It’s another reminder of the Apartheid era and the country’s slave history.

Back in the day, the masters couldn’t party without the slaves cooking food, serving drinks and generally being the props as they welcomed the new year. They couldn’t even be given an off on January 1 since they were needed to clean the after-party mess.

So for the less-privileged, the time to welcome the new year was when it was two days later and after their privileged greeted it on the door.

Tweede Nuwe Jaar, welcome to South Africa, the country that makes you wiser every day, every year.

