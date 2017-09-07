In search of Rabindranath ‘Thagore’ in Sri Lanka

The garland is made of tuberoses. Its fresh aroma tells you that Rabindranath Tagore’s bust is tended to every day. Professor Sandagomi Coperahewa bows in reverence in front of his idol before ushering this correspondent to his office at the Centre for Contemporary Indian Studies (CCIS), a department of the University of Colombo arts faculty.

They call the poet ‘Thagore’ here. Coperahewa describes the Nobel laureate as “the most famous foreigner” in this part of the world.

The Sri Lankan government’s school curriculum includes Tagore’s life and works at ‘A’ level, informs Coperahewa, the CCIS director. The undergraduate syllabus has the writer’s novel ‘Gora’ for English literature students.

To mark the centenary of Tagore’s Nobel Prize, the University of Colombo brought out a commemorative book, ‘One Hundred Years of Gitanjali 1913-2013’, where Coperahewa translated some of the poems in Sinhala.

The professor tells about Sri Lankan scholars’ recent initiative to translate the Gitanjali into Sinhala directly from Bengali. He recounts his visits to Santiniketan.

“Once I stayed at Ratan Kuthi (a guest house) and dropped in at a nearby book store in the evening. I spoke in English and the shop owner simply ignored me. Only when I informed him about my nationality did he open his heart and hearth,” Coperahewa says with a smile.

Ananda Samarakoon was a student at Santiniketan. The story has it that after Jana Gana Mana was adopted as India’s National Anthem, he requested Tagore to give tune to the lyrics he wrote on Sri Lanka. Other accounts suggest Tagore wrote the song in full and Samarakoon just translated it into Sinhala. Others believe that the Sri Lankan composer was only inspired by his master. Bottom line is that Sri Lanka got Namo Namo Matha as its National Anthem in 1951.

“The educated Sri Lankans have a close sense of proximity towards Tagore. William Shakespeare hasn’t made deep inroads here. Russian writers, Leo Tolstoy and Maxim Gorky, are rather more popular. But Tagore towers over the rest,” Coperahewa concludes.

