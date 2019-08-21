In Pics: Team India unveils Test jerseys with name and number

Virat Kohli-led Team India is all set to embark on World Test Championship journey with two-Test match series against West Indies starting from August 22. India have already outplayed Windies in T20I and ODI series and now their target is to open championship account with a Test series win.

So the commencement of the two-year-long Championship has brought about some new trends as the players will wear their jerseys with player’s name and number along with the Test Championship logo. Team India players unveiled their jerseys on the eve of the first Test match starting on Thursday at North Sound. Australia, England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand have already adopted the new trend.

World’s number 1 Test side India will face eighth-ranked West Indies at North Sound for the first Test and at Kingston for the second Test. And with this, Team India will start its World Championship journey with an aim to play the final at Lord’s in 2021.

On paper, a batting line-up that has Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the ranks should be termed clear favourites but this West Indies team, led by Jason Holder, is no pushover. England found that out the hard way at the start of the year when they lost a Test series 1-2 in some of the most lively pitches on the Caribbean islands in recent times.

One such pacer-friendly wicket was at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua where Kohli and his men will be facing the Windies first up.

