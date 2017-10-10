In a year, Pakistan slide from no 1 to no 7 in Test rankings

Pakistan’s slide since claiming the top spot in the ICC Test rankings has been significant. (Source: AP) Pakistan’s slide since claiming the top spot in the ICC Test rankings has been significant. (Source: AP)

Pakistan’s 2-0 loss in the UAE to Sri Lanka means that they now lose five points in the ICC Test rankings and slip one position down to seventh. This comes just 13 months after then captain Misbah Ul Haq lifted the Test Championship mace signifying their rise to the top spot.

Pakistan’s series loss to Sri Lanka is their first in Test cricket since shifting their home base to the UAE in 2010. It is also the first time they have suffered a whitewash in a home Test series since their 0-3 loss to Steve Waugh-led Australia. Pakistan are now ahead of eight placed West Indies by 13 points. Sri Lanka, on the other hand have a six point lead on Pakistan and trail fifth placed Australia and fourth placed New Zealand by just three.

Pakistan lost their first Test against Sri Lanka by 21 runs. The second Test was a bit of a see-saw one with both sides looking like having a chance to win it at various points of the match. On the final day, though Sri Lankan bowlers, led by Dilruwan Perera and Rangana Herath hunted down the Pakistani batsmen and managed to dismiss them for 248, 68 runs short of their target.

India remain on top of the Test rankings with 125 rating points. South Africa are second, trailing India by 14 points and they are followed by England who have 105 points.

