In a rare sight, MS Dhoni misses two stumping chances

MS Dhoni missed a couple of stumping chances on Sunday against the West Indies. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni missed a couple of stumping chances on Sunday against the West Indies. (Source: AP)

When the ever dependable Mahendra Singh Dhoni spills chances on the cricket field, not once but twice, you know it is a bad day at the office. That is exactly how it panned out for the Indian team as chances were spilled one after the other as India ultimately lost the match. Dhoni, who just turned 36, is known to be brilliant behind the wickets but on Sunday it was a different picture altogether.

Particularly worth noting was the missed chance of Marlon’s Samuels. It was a chance that Dhoni generally doesn;t let go off. The incident happened when Kuldeep Yadav flighted a ball and Samuels danced down the track and completely missed the delivery. Dhoni who was unable to view the trajectory of the ball completely misjudged it and let it through for a boundary. Incidentally, before letting Samuels of the hook, Dhoni had missed another stumping of Lewis.

Dhoni has already received a lot of flak for his slow performances with the bat. His poor performances on the field will only add to his worries. Whether this is due to age is a matter of conjecture. However, it may be recalled here that India’s fielding coach R Sridhar had recently commented about the workload on Dhoni and said, “It is very important for us to understand his body and what he needs. So, we have to be very careful with his workload monitoring, what he brings, and make sure what he needs and is as fit and fresh as possible when he takes the field for 50 overs.”

