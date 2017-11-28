In 27 days, Mayank Agarwal scores 1003 runs in Ranji Trophy 2017-18

During the course of his unbeaten 104 against Railways, Mayank Agarwal crossed 1,000 runs for the season at an average of 147. (Express Photo by Saundarya Mehra) During the course of his unbeaten 104 against Railways, Mayank Agarwal crossed 1,000 runs for the season at an average of 147. (Express Photo by Saundarya Mehra)

Helmet off, arms aloft and a wave to the dressing room rounded off Mayank Agarwal’s celebrations on a pleasant winter evening at Delhi’s Karnail Singh Stadium. Pitted against a toothless Railways bowling attack, the Karnataka opener stroked yet another century — his third in as many innings and his fifth of this Ranji season.

Suffice to note that runs have been flowing unabated from Agarwal’s blade, and along the way several milestones have been firmly etched in his name. It’s taken the 26-year-old only 27 days to amass 1,000 runs, thus placing him comfortably at the top spot of the highest run-scorers of the season so far.

For Agarwal, everything changed on November 1 this year with the unbeaten 304 against Maharashtra at Pune that kick-started his purple patch. Since that career-changing knock, he stitched together scores of 176, 23, a 73-ball 90, 133 not out, 173 and 104 not out and he is not done yet.

With Karnataka having qualified for the knock-outs, the opener is bound to stack up even more runs. After the game, the visibly elated batsman said: “It feels amazing. Lot of firsts for me this time around — a first triple hundred, 1,000 runs for the first time and centuries in both of innings of a first-class game. I’m really feeling good about myself. This has by far been my best Ranji season so far.”

Despite those dreamy stats, it has not been smooth sailing for the lad from Bengaluru’s Bishop Cotton School. In fact, Agarwal hasn’t been always sure about his career path. He was amongst runs, but his conversion rate was abysmal. Just sample this. In the lead-up to this domestic season, he had featured in 29 first-class games, with just two centuries. On most occasions, he would get his team off to a confident start, and then would find ways to get out at the most inopportune moments. Consequently, his aggressive style of play, found his own share of detractors, who felt he did not deserve a spot in Karnataka’s batting-heavy unit.

But someone who stood by him in his lean patch was J. Arun Kumar, his former Ranji coach. “When he was not scoring runs, lot of people asked me to drop him. But I like his aggression and the brisk starts he gives at the top of the order. I remember he once cracked Varun Aaron for a six over covers in his debut Ranji game four seasons ago. That’s the kind of talent he is…he has all the shots in the book, it’s just his impetuosity that have been his undoing,” he explained.

Arun Kumar was pretty much on the mark. Last year’s Duleep Trophy encounter at Greater Noida can be a definitive example to fully understand his impetuosity and faulty shot selection. Agarwal had raced to 92 in no time and looked in no trouble whatsoever. A century was pretty much there for the taking. Inexplicably, against the run of play, he would skip down the track to Kuldeep Yadav and get holed out at mid-on. If you ever needed an example of a batsman’s ‘brain-fade’, his dismissal summed it up the best.

Overcoming flaws

It was not as if Agarwal was not aware of his shortcomings during that phase. He would get vexed at the manner of his dismissals. Robin Uthappa, Agarwal’s former Ranji team-mate, and someone who has seen him evolve from close quarters, said the youngster was extremely restless and over-critical about his game during this lean patch. All this talk about him being one-dimensional and a limited-overs player had mentally drained him out. “He was someone who would take failure to heart. There was a knock he played at Hubli against Delhi two years ago that I clearly remember. It was for the first time that I saw him grind and fight hard to score his runs. He scored 118, and it was the best knock that I had seen from him because it was bereft of his usual flair and aggression,” Uthappa said.

That knock went a long way in soothing Agarwal’s frayed nerves. “All I told him to go easy on himself. Stay in the present and keep other thoughts away. As we know it’s easier said than done. I told him to test his skill and be patient,” Uthappa added.

If the knock at Hubli announced his arrival at the domestic circuit, many like Arun Kumar believed, it’s the triple hundred he had scored earlier this month that quelled talk about his talent. “It’s that triple hundred that has really taken the pressure off him. That baggage is now gone. I’m really happy for him,” the former coach remarked.

That triple hundred assumes greater significance because of the circumstances under which it had unfurled. He had scores of 31 and a pair in the opening two games of this season. Thankfully, the team management persisted with him and Karnataka were amply rewarded. “It was not a great start to the season. Despite my poor scores, I am thankful that the team management persisted with me,” he said.

Agarwal attributed this turnaround to the skill-based training he had undertaken during the off-season, but Uthappa said has also noted perceptible changes in his technique. “He has worked on his technique a lot. He used to have this trigger movement in particular where the front foot used to come across, and create problems for him. We used to talk about it a bit. He has a really stable base now and that has helped his game,” he added.

With the mountain of runs against his name, Agarwal is ready to take the most definitive step in his career. The big question: Is a call-up to the national team just around the corner?

