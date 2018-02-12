Imran Tahir subjected to racial abuse during fourth ODI in Johannesburg

Imran Tahir reported the matter to security officials present at the stadium. (Source: AP) Imran Tahir reported the matter to security officials present at the stadium. (Source: AP)

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir became the latest victim of racial abuse during the fourth ODI between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers, Johannesburg. Confirming the development Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a statement which revealed that an unknown individual had uttered racially insensitive remarks towards Tahir on Saturday. Tahir immediately reported the matter to security officials present at the stadium following which the offender was ejected out of the stadium.

“Imran Tahir was verbally and racially abused by an unknown man during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. Tahir reported the incident to the stadium security and was subsequently accompanied by two security personnel to identify and to have the man ejected from the stadium. Tahir made no physical contact with the offender or any of the children in the vicinity. The incident is under investigation with the CSA and stadium security teams.

“Cricket South Africa has noted and is aware of the circulation of video footage featuring Imran Tahir on social media and Whatsapp groups,” CSA said in its release.

“In accordance with the ICC Anti-racism code, spectators who engage in racist conduct are to be ejected from the stadium and can face further sanctions and criminal prosecution,” CSA stated.

However, this is not the first time that Tahir has been subjected to racial taunts. In 2014, Australian supporters at the Manuka Oval in Canberra had hurled racial abuse at Tahir. Later during the 2015 World Cup once again Tahir was in the center of another such controversy when a fan reportedly said, Why don’t you go stroke your pet camel?” at him.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd