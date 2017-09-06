Imran Tahir claims to be humiliated by Pakistan High Commission

Imran Tahir complained of mistreatment by Pakistan High Commission. (Source: Reuters) Imran Tahir complained of mistreatment by Pakistan High Commission. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan born South African player Imran Tahir claimed on Tuesday that he was humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission when he went to get visa to play for World XI in Pakistan.

Tahir, who created a Twitter account few hours before the tweet, said in his first post, “Me with my family were humiliated & expelled from Pak High Commission earlier today when I went to get visa to play for WorldXI in Pakistan.”

In the tweet, Tahir said that when he visited the consulate with his family for visas, he was made to wait for five hours before being dismissed saying that the office hours were over. “I had to undergo a very unfortunate situation in the Pakistani consulate, Birmingham. I had visited the consulate to secure visas with my family members. But I had to wait for five long hours and then was expelled as the office hours were over,” he said.

Tahir added that it was only after he approached the High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas’s intervention that they were issued visas. “It was only after High Commissioner lbn e Abbas instructed the staff about helping us when we were issued visas. It’s sad that this happened to a guy, who was originally from Pakistan and is a South African cricketer taking part in the World XI series,” he added.

