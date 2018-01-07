Improved pace attack is India’s USP: Kepler Wessels

India’s current pace attack has enjoyed success in conditions away from home. (Source: Reuters) India’s current pace attack has enjoyed success in conditions away from home. (Source: Reuters)

Former South African skipper Kepler Wessels has lauded the current bunch of Indian seamers and touted them to succeed in the three-match Test series in the rainbow nation. Stating the Indian attack bears a more formidable look to it Wessels maintained that current crop gives the Indian attack a more different look.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Wessels said, “An improved pace attack is India’s USP. India’s batting has always been good, but this crop of pacemen give it a different look.”

When asked if Virat Kohli’s captaincy has made a difference to the side, the 60-year-old said, “Yes, definitely. Virat is aggressive, he’s positive and that has rubbed off on the team. Obviously, Virat likes leading from the front… He injects that high dose of self-belief as well.”

Analyzing rival skipper Faf du Plessis Wessels stated he is a calm person who is smart with his thinking. “He hasn’t stopped scoring runs since becoming the Test captain. Faf has controlled things admirably.”

Expressing surprise at India’s decision to omit Ajinky Rahane, Wessels further added, “Look, I haven’t followed things too closely, but if you’re the vice-captain like Rahane is, you’re expected to feature in the XI… Maybe, they shouldn’t have named him the vice-captain. I must add that I quite like Rahane’s batting.”

Meanwhile, Wessels also gave his insights on AB De Villiers decision to take some time off and said, “As a South African, I would have liked AB to play, but he’d reached a point where he needed a break. The 2015 World Cup campaign, where AB was the captain, took its toll… He has a young family… A few things just added up.”

