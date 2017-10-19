Imam-ul-Haq becomes only the second Pakistan batsman to score hundred on debut

Pakistan’s Imam Haq scored a match-winning century during the third ODI match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. (Source: AP) Pakistan’s Imam Haq scored a match-winning century during the third ODI match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. (Source: AP)

Debutant Imam-ul-Haq became only the second Pakistan batsman ever to score a 100 on ODI debut. Nephew of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, Imam hit a brilliant hundred to guide his side to yet another win over Sri Lanka. The only other Pakistan player to do so is Saleem Elahi, who incidentally also hit a debut hundred against Sri Lanka.

In his innings of 100 which came off 125 deliveries, Imam hit five fours and two huge sixes. From the onset, Imam looked steady with the willow and showed no sings of nerves. While he did present one opportunity to the opposition, he was given a reprieve as the Lankans failed to latch on to the catch. Making maximum utilization of it Imam went on to bring up his maiden ODI hundred.

After the match, Imam spoke about his innings and said that he was very proud of it. “Honestly, I didn’t know about that record. Once I had gone back to the dressing room Sarfraz Ahmed told me. Great feeling to score a hundred on debut. It’s a proud moment for me, very happy to do it for Pakistan.”

“It makes no difference to me because I have grown up in a (cricketing) family. I have self-belief and I am mature. I have played in Junior World Cups and have performed well to win in domestic matches. My best answer is to perform. If I don’t perform then people will criticise.”, he concluded.

