Imad Wasim to play for Durham, Sarfraz joins Yorkshire

After winning the Champions Trophy in England, two of the players from the Pakistan side – Imad Wasim and Sarfraz Ahmed are set to play in Natwest T20 blast. While Imad Wasim will join Durham skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will play for Yorkshire, both subject to securing the work permit.

Imad Wasim was a prominent member of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy winning squad. He is renowned for his left-arm spin bowling and has the ability to bowl during the powerplay overs.He is also rated highly in T20 international cricket where he has scalped 23 wickets at an average of 16.73 and a remarkable economy rate, conceding just 5.83 runs an over. Wasim is also a decent striker of the ball and can bat lower down the order.

Meanwhile, skipper of the Pakistan side Sarfraz Ahmed, who has signed for Yorkshire as an overseas player, will look to impress while he plays in England. He is set to replace Australian Peter Handscomb and will most likely play a total of five matches where he will be fulfilling wicketkeeping duties.

Yorkshire is currently second in the North Group of the Blast. They have won one, lost one, tied one and seen one match abandoned.

It may be recalled here that earlier, Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in England when they secured a comprehensive win over arch-rivals India. In the final, Fakhar Zaman’s remarkable hundred and Mohammad Amir’s terrific new ball spell helped Pakistan beat India by a margin of 180 runs and lift the trophy for the first time in their cricketing history.

