I’m trying to ensure that Bangladesh batsmen understand the price of their wicket, says Mark O’Neill

Bangladeshi batsman Shakib Al Hasan will have an importnt role to play in the upcoming series against Australia. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh batting consultant Mark O’Neill has backed the Bangladesh batsman to believe in themselves for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Emphasizing on the need to value their wicket, O’Neill said, “It’s hard to leave a permanent impression working for only a month. I’m trying to work on tiny things. It’s actually like trials. It’s like I have applied for a job but before the test, I have been doing all the works,” and added, “I’m trying to prepare them for a Test. I’m trying to ensure that boys understand the price of their wicket and try not to play a bad shot even in the nets. I told them to focus on playing in a straight bat, emphasising on timing and weight transfer rather than playing odd shot.

“The basic thing about batting in Test cricket is patience. The basic thing is to stay steady in your strength, and not being in the position of another’s strength. Belief in yourself is important.”

The batting coach also stresssed on the imprtance of ocntribution from the lower order and said, “”One of the issues of lower order batsmen is that, as a bowler, they do not get enough time to bat. They don’t even get frequent opportunities in nets. But both as a player and coach, I have seen many times that the team is winning when the lower order batsmen survive and contribute for the team.”

