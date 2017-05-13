Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world, will adjust to England, says Tim Southee

Tim Southee said that Virat Kohli will step up as a player and as a captain. (Source: File) Tim Southee said that Virat Kohli will step up as a player and as a captain. (Source: File)

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee believes that Indian captain Virat Kohli would get his touch back and would be a key player for India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England.

“He is a class player. There’s a reason why they are such good players and they don’t stay out of form for too long. I’m sure he’s working extremely hard with such a big tournament round the corner,” Southee said.

“I’m sure he will adjust to the conditions. There’s a reason why he is the best batsman in the world. He will step up as the Indian captain as well,” the right-arm fast bowler said while talking in a promotional event.

The Kiwi bowler praised the format of the Champions Trophy and suggested that no game is easy and the teams need to put in full effort to produce fruitful results.

“I don’t think any group is easy, that’s the beauty of Champions Trophy which is played among top eight teams in the world. There’s no easy game, that makes Champions Trophy such a great tournament to be a part of. Any side can beat the other on a given day. It’s an exciting tournament,” Southee said.

Talking about the bowling skills, Southee told that the bowlers get an opportunity to use the T20 skills in 50-ver game.

“As bowlers we always try to find ways to deceive the batsmen with slow balls, going over and round the wickets. It’s about trying to sharpen those skills. There’s room to use the skills of Twenty20 in one-day cricket.”

“If you look at the history of ODIs in the last couple of years, it’s been some very high-scoring games in England. The wickets have improved especially in shorter formats. There’s a plenty of high scores. It should be exciting, hopefully there will be plenty of wickets and some great amount of runs as well. There’s pretty good batting wickets in England as well,” he added.

The right-arm fast bowler Trent Boult also talked about the plans and how the players need to make a switch before going into the Champions Trophy.

“It’s a matter of who’s playing the better cricket. It will be a challenge to move from the Twenty20 to longer format. The guys here are exposed to some good cricket so the transition will be relatively easy,” said Boult.

Talking about the conditions, Boult suggested that the ball will move and the bowlers will find it easy to swing the ball.

“At this time in England, the wickets will turn. It will be relatively good for swing and seam bowling as well. There are eight quality sides, they have experience in all conditions, have the quality in them to produce quality

cricket irrespective of the conditions,” he said.

