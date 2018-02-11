I’m suited at the top of the order and hopefully I can stay there: D’Arcy Short

D’Arcy Short shot to limelight after scoring 572 runs for Hobart Hurricanes in the recently concluded BBL. D’Arcy Short shot to limelight after scoring 572 runs for Hobart Hurricanes in the recently concluded BBL.

After being included in the Australian T20 side as an opener D’Arcy Short has reiterated his desire to continue at the spot despite the return of Aaron Finch. This was after Finch suffered a hamstring injury last month and Short was brought in to replace him. Since then, the soutpaw has hit scores of 4, 30 and 36 in three innings.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I think they wanted to keep me opening because I’d done so well in the Big Bash and throwing me down the order might have changed that. I was definitely a little surprised given how well they (Finch and Warner) have done at the top. But I think I’m suited there. That’s where I like to bat and hopefully I can stay there,” cricket.com.au quoted him saying.

D’Arcy Short shot to limelight after scoring 572 runs for Hobart Hurricanes in the recently concluded BBL. He was also named player of the tournament. However, if there is one area which did seem to bother the left-hander, that is, his ability to counter spin.

Dismissed suggestions that playing spin is a problem, Short said, “I go at a run-a-ball against spin – I don’t see what the problem is there. But I’ll obviously keep trying to work at it, to get my strike rate up against (spin) would be good.” “I’m happy with where it’s at at the moment though,” he conlcuded by saying.

