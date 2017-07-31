I’m proud of my Test debut performance, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya talks about his Test debut against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya talks about his Test debut against Sri Lanka.

The Indian team is touring Sri Lanka for three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I and they began their campaign in a perfect manner when they clinched a victory in first Test at Galle by 304 runs. All-rounder Hardik Pandya made his Test debut in this match and scored an aggressive half-century in first innings. Pandya while talking to Cheteshwar Pujara in a video by BCCI.tv revealed what he felt on making debut for India in the longest format. Excerpts.

Pujara- I have Hardik Pandya with me who made a remarkable Test debut. It’s a dream of every cricketer to play Test cricket and you made a debut and played wonderful innings and got a fifty. How do you feel about that?

Hardik- It feels really good. As a youngster, you dream to play Test cricket and when you get the opportunity and you do well, it always feels good. I was really proud of myself.

Pujara- What are the different preparations you did for Test matches?

Hardik- As an international cricketer, you need to be really smart. I feel to play all the three formats you need to switch from the mind. You don’t change your skills much. The way I was batting I thought I was batting in ODI only. You take time and work on your bowling, batting and patience.

Pujara- Tell us about your Pull shot.

Hardik- I was proud of myself in pull shots because I know I don’t play pull shot that well.

Pujara- Who plays short ball well? You (Hardik) or me (Pujara)?

Hardik- Obviously Pujara Bhai. He pulls it so well. He can easily hit 100m in any ground.

Pujara- I have always felt that after Yuvraj Singh if someone can hit six sixes in an over, it’s Hardik Pandya. What do you think about that?

Hardik- I don’t think about hitting six sixes, I just focus on what team requires.

Pujara- Who is your favourite all-rounder?

Hardik- I have said it a number of times that it’s Jaques Kallis. What he has done for South Africa is amazing. Be it scoring quick runs or holding on to the innings.

Pujara- When did it all started? When did you start learning the game?

Hardik- I was six and a half. I saw my brother Krunal playing cricket and I used to trouble him during practices and then Kiran More sir saw me and suggested to take up cricket.

Pujara- I feel that he is going to be the next rockstar in the Indian team. Do you think it’s true?

Hardik- I can’t say I’m a rock star or not but I like changing things like my hair colour and take up different styles.

Pujara- What do you like apart from cricket?

Hardik- I love cars and pop corns. I watch movies because I love cheese pop corn and I can’t get them anywhere else.

Pujara- What do you think about the challenges overseas?

Hardik- The things are not easy in South Africa. I’m gonna focus what is required.

