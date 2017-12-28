Ashes 2017: I’m not going to hold grudges if people slag me off, says Stuart Broad

Sturat Broad was a much improved bowler in the fourth Test at Perth. (Source: AP) Sturat Broad was a much improved bowler in the fourth Test at Perth. (Source: AP)

England’s bowlers have come under heavy criticism for their poor performance in the ongoing Ashes series. While the likes of James Anderson. Moeen Ali have been criticized for not being able to deliver the goods, one person who faced flak over the past few weeks is Stuart Broad. However, after a fine spell of 4/51 at Melbourne Broad admitted that he deserved the criticism after a poor show at Perth.

“I’ve always had the appreciation that people are just doing their jobs. You have to give your opinion and be critical at times. I’m not going to hold grudges if people slag me off. In 15 years’ time I might be doing the same.”

“I deserved criticism after the Perth defeat. Since then, I’ve had one of those weeks where you get your tin hat on, duck down and don’t really see much. I’ve been very unaware of things been written or said, “he added.

Adding that self-motivation was the one thing which helped him regain the lost form, Broad said, “I’ve gone to that place where you have to go as a sportsman, where you find something within yourself, get support from people around you and build yourself back up again.”

“You have something there that you can clutch on to when things get tough that hopefully brings you back to performing,” he concluded by saying.

Australia have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match Test series against Australia and the ongoing 4th Test in Melbourne is a dead rubber. But for the visitors, who are playing for pride now, there were promising signs on Day 2 at MCG as Broad came back to life and managed to take 3 wickets in the day to cut short Australia’s innings to a total of 327.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd