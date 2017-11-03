I’m not a selector but I certainly speak to the selectors a lot and express my views: Steve Smith

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith has hit out at critics and rubbished reports suggesting his involvement in selection policy. (Source: AP) Australian cricket captain Steve Smith has hit out at critics and rubbished reports suggesting his involvement in selection policy. (Source: AP)

After questions surrounding the involvement of Australian skipper Steve Smith in the selection of young Daniel Hughes instead of Ed Cowan for New South Wales emerged in the media, the Aussie captain has hit out at critics and rubbished reports suggesting his involvement in selection policy. Refuting claims of favouritism for his teammates, Smith has stated that such claims do not bother him and he is more interested in focusing on the game. This was after he faced flak from several former Australian players, including Rodney Hogg and Brett Geeves, who suggested that Smith has considerable influence in selection strategies for the national side.

Addressing reporters in Sydney, Smith said, “From several former Australian players, including now influential media personalities Rodney Hogg and Brett Geeves, who believe Smith holds too much influence on the selection table. People can say what they like. I’ll read it. It doesn’t bother me and I just get on with it.”

“I’m not a selector but I certainly speak to the selectors a lot and express my views,” he added.

When asked on the selection of Matthew Wade and the possible inclusion of Peter Neville, Smith said, “Matty brings a lot to the team,” Smith said of Wade. “He provides some good energy, he’s a good sounding board, he understands the game really well but in the end you need guys that are performing. He’s got another opportunity this week to come out and keep well and hopefully get some runs.”

“I’ve spoken to Pete. We had a chat and I said I probably just need a little bit more from you, and I need you to drive the boys and get the boys up and about,” he concluded.

