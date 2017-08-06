I’m not a big fan of the follow-on but nature of the pitch prompted the decision, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli applauded Ravindra Jadeja for his commendable performance in the second Test at Colombo. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli applauded Ravindra Jadeja for his commendable performance in the second Test at Colombo. (Source: Reuters)

The Indian team registered an emphatic win against Sri Lanka in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo. With this win, India recorded their eighth consecutive series win. India won by an innings and 53 runs after dismissing Sri Lanka for 386. Ravindra Jadeja was awarded the man of the match for his brilliant bowling performance. With this win skipper, Virat Kohli also recorded his second series win in Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the post match presentation Kohli spoke about his decision to enforce the follow-on and said, “The way the wicket behaved when Sri Lanka batted first prompted that decision to enforce the follow-on. I’m not a big fan of it, especially when the wicket is breaking down like that. Even 150 in the fourth innings can be tough. You don’t want to leave chances but here, we felt we had enough.”

Commenting on the series win he said, “We are playing Tests at international level and we expect teams to play like (Sri Lanka did). Today, we said, even if we don’t get wickets, we will enjoy the tough times. It improves you as a side. We are happy that we went through the difficult place; helps you not get complacent as a side.”

Lauding individual efforts in the Test Kohli said, “Saha is definitely the best keeper in this format right now. He’s very agile and can create chances at any stage. Pujara and Rahane are our best Test players, KL played well too, and Jadeja contributed lower down the order. Pandya contributed too. For us, it’s about taking Indian cricket ahead.”

