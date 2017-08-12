Latest News

I’m looking forward to whatever comes, says Mitchell Swepson on Test debut

Uncapped Australian spinner Mitchell Swepson who was included in the squad for Bangladesh tour last week has said that he would be the third choice slow bowler but is optimistic about his maiden call. 

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 12, 2017 2:22 pm
“I was added late, so you’d probably think that the other two blokes are ahead of me at the moment,” Swepson told

“But anything can happen. I’ve just got to prepare to play and if it doesn’t happen, then so be it. I’ll just take the experience as it comes and I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

Swepson toured India with the side during their last assignment. Though he didn’t get a chance to don the Australian jersey but the spinner insisted that he learnt a lot while being with the squad.

“I picked up a few things in India just being around the squad, and being able to be at test matches and watch how the blokes go about it,” he said.

“Coming back this pre-season, I was really happy with where my bowling was at and I think that was on the back of being on that Indian tour,” he added.

Australian captain Steve Smith while talking cricket.com.au talked about Ashton Agar and suggested that he can perform the responsibility of a spinner who can also bat a bit in the team.

“I think he’s got that ability,” Smith told. “Right now… he’s probably playing mainly as a spinner who can bat a bit. But I think he’s certainly got the capability to bat in the top six at some point,” he said.

