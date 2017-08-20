I am extremely privileged to play in the same team as Alastair Cook, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, says Joe Root

Only in Express
England skipper Joe Root has revealed that he is extremely privileged to lead three of England's most successful Test cricketers - Alastair Cook, James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 20, 2017 5:30 pm
Joe Root, Michael Vaughan, England vs South Africa, Eng vs SA, South Africa England, Cricket Joe Root-led England were completely outplayed in the second Test. (Source: Reuters)
“We all know the class and skill these guys have, and we’re so fortunate to have those guys rolled into one era,” said Root and added,  “All three of the senior guys, the record-breakers, set the standard.”

Lauding the players for their performances, he said,  “To have the two leading (England) wicket-takers and the leading (England) run-scorer in the side, you have to be careful not to take that for granted. I’m extremely privileged to play in the same team as them — and what a place for young guys to learn, with that great experience and so many runs and wickets behind them.”

Meanwhile, after surpassing Ian Botham’s tally of records, Stuart Broad expressed happiness and said that he felt special after accomplishing the feat.

“He’s obviously been a hero of mine, someone who gave me my Test cap back in 2007 and someone who inspired me to play cricket for England,” he said and added, “It’s very special to be up there in the ranks with him. It was a fantastic team effort. We spoke about carrying on the hard work from the last series — I thought we did that exceptionally well.”

“It’s important we don’t get ahead of ourselves, but it (this win) has filled us with confidence,” added Root.

