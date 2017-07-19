I’m excited to return to my home side Hyderabad, says Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha (R) has not played for India since 2013. (Source: PTI) Pragyan Ojha (R) has not played for India since 2013. (Source: PTI)

Out-of-favour India spinner Pragyan Ojha is once again looking for a transfer for the upcoming Ranji season. After a two-year stint with Bengal Ranji team, where he moved from his home team Hyderabad, Ojha is once again looking to move back to Hyderabad, he confirmed it to PTI on Wednesday.

In an interview with PTI, Ojha said that he has written to the Cricket Association of Bengal seeking an NOC. He added that he has in CAB president Sourav Ganguly about his request on a personal level.

“I’m excited to return to my home side, we are back in the Elite group and looking forward to doing well doing giving that extra bit as an experienced cricketer,” Ojha told PTI. “The target will definitely come into mind but at the moment I want to do well and even contribute with the bat and be one of the main members of the team. We have a few youngsters who have been doing well,” he said.

The 30-year-old has not played for India since 2013, when he played his last Test which was also the farewell Test of Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai. Though Ojha took 10 wickets in that match, he has not been picked for the Test team again.

He decided to move to Bengal after Hyderabad relegated to group C as he wanted to make a comeback to the Indian team. He picked up 36 wickets from nine matches which was joint highest for Bengal that season. But, a struggling last season where he picked up only 10 wickets from six matches and reports of his displeause with the association floated.

“It’s nothing to do with anything with CAB. I had a cordial relation with everyone. CAB always allowed me to play the kind of cricket I wanted. It’s important to have that space,” he said. “They never doubted my decision as far as cricket was concerned. I am especially thankful to Dada (Ganguly) and captain Manoj (Tiwary) who were backbone of me doing well for Bengal. (Coach) Sairaj Bahutule and Manoj always had the confidence in me and backed me,” he concluded.

