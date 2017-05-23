I’m delighted Australian players are sticking together and staying strong, says Ian Chappell

CA CEO James Sutherland raised tensions earlier this month when he told players to agree to terms by the June 30 deadline or risk being unemployed CA CEO James Sutherland raised tensions earlier this month when he told players to agree to terms by the June 30 deadline or risk being unemployed

Former Australian captain, Ian Chappell, has said that Australia’s cricket board gamble that greed would motivate top players into accepting a pay offer has backfired.

“I’m delighted the players are sticking together and staying strong on it,” Chappell said in comments published by Sydney newspaper the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday. “From afar it looks as though the board are trying to splinter the players, which I find a rather strange tactic.

“Maybe the board thought, ‘You know what the players are like’. They were working on the theory of greed, that you keep the top blokes happy with money and they won’t care about the rest.

“It looks like they’ve picked the wrong target.” CA CEO James Sutherland raised tensions earlier this month when he told players to agree to terms by the June 30 deadline or risk being unemployed.

While, CA have declined to comment further on the pay dispute. Chappell said Australia’s top players could easily “do a Chris Gayle” and play as free agents in the world’s lucrative domestic Twenty20 competitions like the former West Indies test captain did.

But he doubted it would come to that. “There will be more posturing and eventually they’ll come to their senses,” he said.

