If you ask me for Anil Kumble’s successor, it should be Virender Sehwag, says Ajit Wadekar

Indian cricket team have gone without a coach on the West Indies tour and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will choose a suitable candidate for India’s coaching role. It will be a tough task for the committee to choose the next coach but according to former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar, Virender Sehwag will be the perfect pick for India’s coaching role.

“If not Anil Kumble, then Virender Sehwag is the best option India can have. He has an attacking style approach towards the game and it will be good for India,” Ajit Wadekar said in an interview with NDTV.com.

Anil Kumble had resigned from his post of India head coach on Tuesday as the ”captain had reservations about his style.” BCCI had opened the application process for the coaching role before Champions Trophy had begun. The applications other than Virender Sehwag included Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput.

“I will still prefer Anil for this job. Let’s have a look at India’s performances in the past one year. The statistics itself give the answers. India’s domination in the past one year is commendable in Kumble’s reign. So, we must respect that,” Wadekar said.

“But, if you ask me as a Kumble’s successor, it should be Sehwag,” Wadekar said. Officially, Kumble had signed a contract till June which was extended for a month and got stretched till the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Ajit Wadekar was the first Indian captain to register overseas victories, which came in 1971 against West Indies and England. He scored 2,113 runs in Tests after playing 37 matches in his career. He also served Indian team as a coach from 1992 to 1996.

“When I was the coach of the Indian team, Anil Kumble was there. He was one of the nicest persons in the team. He was well educated, sincere and mad about his game. The only thing he focussed on – victory. I am amazed after his resignation,” Wadekar said.

“I have seen Kumble sweating it out on a particular delivery during the net sessions. He wanted perfection in everything. Jumbo is a real gem,” he said. I really don’t understand why a captain like Virat Kohli has gone to such extent. Kumble is the best man to handle Team India right now,” he said.

“Greatness and modesty should go along. And, in Virat’s case it is almost opposite. He should be feeling blessed to have Anil as a coach. If you are disciplined that doesn’t mean that you are not a good coach. I am sure Virat will realise soon what mistake he has made,” the former India captain added.

“I want to ask Kohli, how could he change his opinion in just one year? India were performing and giving positive results. Then why did he do this?” Wadekar asked. “It’s a complete sign of immaturity. He has been leading the Indian side for a while now, such behaviour wasn’t expected from him. If you talk about India team, they should consider themselves losers. They have lost a gem like Kumble,” he concluded.

