If we get a couple of early wickets, then we can run through them: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara was the only positive from an otherwise dismal performance by the Indian cricket team in the first innings of the first Test at the Eden Gardens. The hosts were bundled out for 172 on a green, damp surface and Pujara top scored with a gritty 52. The right-hander, at the post-match presser, said playing on such tracks is a challenge he enjoys.

“I always love playing on challenging wickets. It suits my technique and temperament. That’s where your character comes out and you feel that you are confident and can pull a team out of trouble. I try and stay strong when the wicket is difficult,” Pujara said at the post-match press conference.

“In such situations, I try to motivate myself and tell myself “Today is the day where I have to stay strong and show my character’.”

Rain kept players indoors for most of the first two days and Pujara said frequent interruptions only make it difficult for batsmen.

“It’s always tough as weather is not in our hands. Test cricket is all about that when you need to learn as a batsman and bowler. It’s tough for a batsman when there’s a rain interruption.

“We were looking good and just got the momentum and suddenly rain interruption. Test cricket is all about that, getting adjusted to difficult conditions and wickets,” said Pujara.

Pujara insisted that the team is ready to play on any kind of wickets and in any conditions.

“We are ready to play on any kind of wickets. There were some help for pacers against New Zealand last time too when we played here. We are ready for any conditions.”

Pujara spent a lot of time playing County cricket during the break and said it give him a lot of exposure.

“In this season, I played eight games –almost of half of the county games, four before Sri Lanka tour and four after that. It gave me lot of exposure. At the same time, I have played on many challenging wickets and as a cricketer I have learnt many things and I am improved and understood my game,” he said.

Pujara was undone by a Gamage delivery that did a lot. The right-hander felt the bowlers too deserve some credit for their efforts in the middle.

“There was enough deviation in that delivery and I got out. There was enough help for fast bowlers. I was batting well apart from that particular ball. Sometimes, you have to give credit to bowlers. You have to accept it. As long as you’re in the crease, you have to rotate strikes and score runs,” Pujara said.

Sri Lanka are in a good position, just seven behind India’s total, but Pujara feels the hosts are very much in the game and would look to put up a strong fight.

“We are very much in the game, the wicket has got better. We have got four wickets and confident that we will try and make a game out of it,” Pujara said.

This was only the second time India were bundled out by Sri Lanka for under 200 in India. Pujara, however, felt that 170 is a decent total.

“On a challenging wicket like this, you don’t always get 300-400. We might have added 30-40 more runs but I think 170 is still a decent total considering the way wicket was behaving in last two days. If we have enough number of overs, we have a chance of making the match.”

“There’s something in it for the pacers. They started well but we have fought back. Now we are very well-balanced. Hopefully tomorrow morning our fast bowlers will be fresh. If we get a couple of early wickets, then we can run through them.”

