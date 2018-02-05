If they are eligible, players should play senior-level cricket instead of returning to Under 19, says Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid said that he doesn’t understand all the hype around him. (Source: AP) Rahul Dravid said that he doesn’t understand all the hype around him. (Source: AP)

India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid stated that he would prefer not to call back players for the next Under-19 World Cup. While stating that it was only his personal opinion, Dravid said that if the players who recently won the ICC U-19 World Cup are ready to play senior-level cricket, they should be playing there instead of returning to the team for another tournament. “My view is that once they are good enough, they can play first class or under 19 cricket,” Dravid said in a press conference in Mumbai after the Indian contingent arrived from New Zealand after their successful Under-19 World Cup campaign.

Dravid said that there were a few players who had played in the previous World Cup and were still eligible for the team but it was decided not to play them as they had enjoyed success at the senior domestic level and some, such as Washington Sundar, even making international debuts. “There were a few from the last team who were eligible for this year but we did not take them because we felt it is better they go to under 23 cricket and so on,” he said, “My wish is for them to play at Ranji Trophy level instead of coming back to Under-19 Cricket.” He also stated that some players may benefit from returning to this level too and decisions will be made in due course.

Dravid said that he is happy that these players have got to experience the grind of a World Cup in which every match is televised and they are constantly in the public eye. He also stated that, while this is a great milestone, the challenges for these players only start now. “I am glad they have the opportunity for these experiences because they have won. The challenges really start from here,” he said. Dravid stated that the coaching staff and the players have had multiple conversations about life after the Under 19 World Cup. “The talent is there, the ability is there. It is now upto them how they manage themselves and the pressure that comes with being champions. The hard work now begins for them and us as well how we can mould them to go further,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd