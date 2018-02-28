If South Africa wish to sledge me they can go for their lives: Steve Smith

Steve Smith is excited about the South African challenge. (Source: AP) Steve Smith is excited about the South African challenge. (Source: AP)

Australia captain Steve Smith has warned South Africa that if they intend to sledge him like other opponents have tried so far then they can go for their lives. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the first Test, Smith reiterated that such chatter does not bother him and instead tends to bring the best out of his game.

“I might be able to tell you more after the first Test match, but if they do, go for it, it doesn’t bother me. A bit of a verbal challenge actually makes me switch on a bit more and gets me in for the fight. So they can go for their lives,” Smith said on Wednesday.

“I don’t really like to think too much about what gets them going. I prefer to think about what gets either myself or us going, and if that’s getting into a contest like that, then go for it,” he added.

South Africa will know that Smith is a man who walks the talk. Recalling the Ashes series, England had left no stone unturned to shower verbal volleys at the Aussie skipper. But the net result was Smith returned with a stunning tally of 687 runs which included a career-best 239 and saw Australia romp home to a 4-0 Test series win. The first Test between South Africa and Australia begins on Thursday at Kingsmead, Durban.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd