If not India, I can play for any other country: S Sreesanth

After the Kerala High Court restored life ban on S Sreesanth on Tuesday, the fast-bowler hinted that he might play for another country, adding that he has a maximum of only six years left to play.

In an event in Dubai, Sreesanth said on Friday, “BCCI has imposed the ban, not ICC. If not India, I can play for any other country, because I am 34 now and I can only play for maximum six more years. As a person who loves cricket, I want to play cricket. And not only that, BCCI is a private firm; it is only us who say that this is the Indian team, but you know BCCI is a private body after all.”

On Thursday, Sreesanth took to Twitter to question BCCI on why the alleged culprits named in Justice Lodha’s report were not being taken to task. Prior to this, he had posted an image which said, “When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice, fight harder than you’ve ever fought before.”

Sreesanth has been involved in this case ever since being accused of spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL. After investigation by the board, a life ban was imposed on him in 2013. Two years later, the Delhi Police acquitted him of all charges. This year, Sreesanth filed a writ petition to get his ban lifted while also vying to play T20 cricket abroad.

