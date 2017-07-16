If Indian cricket needs me, I won’t shy away from responsibility, says former BCCI president Anurag Thakur

The apex court has fixed the matter for July 14 and asked Anurag Thakur to remain present before it on that day. (Source: Express Archive) The apex court has fixed the matter for July 14 and asked Anurag Thakur to remain present before it on that day. (Source: Express Archive)

BJP MP and former BCCI President Anurag Thakur said that “he won’t shy away from responsibility” if Indian cricket needs him, according to PTI. Thakur has been away from Indian cricket for six months now following his removal from the post of BCCI president by the Supreme Court in January. Since then, the court-appointed Committee of Administrators has tried to make a headway into implementing the Lodha reforms with little success.

Supreme Court had removed Thakur for blocking the implementation of the Lodha reforms and recently dropped perjury charges against him after he issued an unconditional apology. Recently former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, while accepting Thakur’s birthday wish, had asked him to make a comeback into cricket administration. “dear Anurag thank u so much … need u back in indian cricket …” said Ganguly in his tweet.

“It was kind of Sourav to have said something like that,” said Thakur, “I feel humbled when a former India captain says something like that. I have not decided anything but if Indian cricket requires me, I will be always available. I have never shied away from responsibility.”

Thakur also said that he had complete faith in the judiciary when asked if he was relieved that the Court had dropped perjury charges against him. He also said that, despite being away from the BCCI, he has had a busy six months. “During all these months, I was busy doing what I love most – promoting sports. I organised the Himachal Pradesh State Olympics, which was a huge success. I am also involved with Hockey Himachal as promoting Olympic sports in the state has been one of my prime endeavours,” said Thakur. Also, I am the chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Information and Technology, my constituency work in Hamirpur – I had a very busy six months,” he said.

