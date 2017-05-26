If I work on power-hitting I lose my rhythm: Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali scored 51-ball 77* against South Africa. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali scored 51-ball 77* against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

England cricketer Moeen Ali said he finds it difficult to bat at number seven position. Ali though scored 77* off 51 balls against South Africa in the first ODI.

“I find batting at number seven tough,” he told reporters. “But I’m trying to get better at it.”In county cricket and when I played first for England I opened the batting. I can beat the field in the first few overs and then later on I can play a few more shots,” he said.

Talking about his batting, the left-handed batsman Ali told that whenever he is out in the middle, he banks upon the ability of hitting maximums to certain distance.

“When I’m in, I feel I can hit decent-sized sixes… But it’s not easy for someone like me, who probably can’t hit sixes like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and hit the gas like those guys,” Ali told.

Moeen, however, has no plans to copy his muscular team mates.

“I find if I work on power-hitting I lose my rhythm,” he said. “I just try to keep it as natural as possible. Even towards the end of my innings (in Leeds) there were a couple I tried to slog and I lost my shape,” he added.

Ali said that he is comfortable of batting at anywhere in the line up and also suggested that his bowling is also plays a crucial part in his team’s success.

“I can bat anywhere in the order and I feel my bowling is quite important against good sides. There’s obviously times when I don’t pick up the wickets but I try and bowl as tight as I can,” Moeen said.

