If I work 120 per cent everyday then I am answerable to no one: Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently won the Polly Umrigar award for best international player of 2015/16 and became the first player to get the award three times.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, which was held a day after India’s win series-levelling win over Australia in the second Test, Kohli said, “ I always believed in my heart that if I work 120 per cent everyday in my life I am answerable to no one. It is been quite unbelievable in the last 10 to 12 months. As cricketers you always have a breakthrough year for everyone. Starting late 2015 to the end of 2016, probably I could term is as the breakthrough year in my career. All the hard work, all the training on a daily basis, all the sacrifices, came together nicely. ”

The Indian skipper also applauded his teammates for their support and contribution. “At times you don’t do well but when the champion players in your side step up and everyone delivers what when you start producing results. That is why we are the top side in the world at the moment, and it is testimony to the kind of talent we have in the team and how players have stepped up on occasions which helped the team pull through different situations. I thank my teammates for their support, trust and effort,” Kohli said.

Giving an insight into the mantra behind the team’s success in the last one year King Kohli said, “We play with a kind of attitude, we don’t care about what happens outside that change-room door.”

Kohli also thanked the Cricket Board (BCCI) for giving an opportunity to lead the Indian team.

