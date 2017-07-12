If I can contribute on the field, I’ll definitely continue to play on: Shane Watson

Shane Watson has hinted at extending his career even after finishing his contract with the Syndey Thunders. Shane Watson has hinted at extending his career even after finishing his contract with the Syndey Thunders.

Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson might have retired from international cricket but he is still yet to decide on his future of playing T20 cricket. In a recent interview he has hinted at extending his career even after finishing his contract with the Syndey Thunders.

While talking to Fairfax Media, “If I still know I can contribute on the field, and I’m still really enjoying it as much as I can, then I’ll definitely continue to play on. I know how fortunate I am to have this period of time at the back end of my career to be able to play these brilliant tournaments. While I’m still enjoying it, I’ll certainly continue to play.

“I’m able to spend time outside of just playing as well because I’ve got chunks of time off to be able to try and get the transition phase [into coaching] as smooth as it possibly can be out of my playing days because no doubt it’s a challenging time for any athlete moving onto the next phase of their life. This Twenty20 circuit that I’m able to play now means I’ve got plenty of time in between to be able to set up other things outside of just my playing schedule.”

Watson who is also an able singer has also become involved with kids and making them learn. Speaking about it, “You’re learning the songs and the movements that go with the songs, which then means that you’re indirectly learning how to catch a ball and throw a ball and kick a ball, just the basic athletic movements,” Watson said and added, “To integrate it through music as well, and the choreography and dance movements that goes with the songs is a new concept, which hasn’t really been done before in the sports domain.

