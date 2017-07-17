If I am coach, I would want people who I am comfortable with: Robin Singh

Robin Singh has been involved in the coaching setup of the Mumbai Indians. Robin Singh has been involved in the coaching setup of the Mumbai Indians.

Former Indian middle order batsman, Robin Singh has voiced support for Team India coach Ravi Shastri’s statement that he is the one who should pick his support staff. Singh also cited that a similar process is adopted in various other sports and hence is not much of a surprise.

Speaking to the media, he said, “Let me put it like this.. I like to work with people who I know. I don’t like to work with people who I don’t know. It’s really a comfort level that you need to have. You have to work with people with whom you have an understanding and who you think can execute”.

You can ask anyone around – whether it’s cricket or a company. The CEO or the management want their own people. I don’t think there is a controversy. Everyone makes it a controversy. At the end of the day, if I’m coach, I would want people who I’m comfortable with. It’s as simple as that,” he added.

When asked whether BCCI has handled the selection of the head coach in a proper manner, Singh said, “I’m in no position to answer that.” Robin also didn’t want to comment on the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble showdown stating that he wasn’t aware of what was going on. “I never ever comment on what’s done.”

Singh also said that the IPL franchises also look at TNPL to scout for talent. “Everyone is looking at all forms of cricket. TNPL was a stunning example. The standard was pretty good. There were a lot of young guys who looked really confident. “From MI, there were about 7-8 guys who were being looked at during IPL last season. I would pass on whomsoever the player they are looking at for our franchise as well as other franchisee. At the end of the day, it’s cricket. If a young guy is good and you can afford to give him an opportunity, why not?” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd