If Peter Handscomb performs wicketkeeping duties then Australia can play an extra spinner, says Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has put in his suggestion of handing over the wicketkeeping responsibilities to young Peter Handscomb during the upcoming tour to Bangladesh. According to Gilchrist that such a move could allow Australia to play an extra spinner on tracks which will be conducive to spin bowling.

Speaking to the media, he said, “It’s just about balance and what you think is the right balance to get the Test match victory in the conditions you’re going to. The opportunity to play the extra spin bowler, and if you can do it not necessarily at the cost of one of your seamers or an out-and-out batter, it becomes a realistic proposition.

Commenting on Handscomb’s ability with the ball, he said, “He’s certainly very, very capable with the gloves and a foundation of having been a junior wicketkeeper is going to help him in regards to if he’s going to have to do any long stints with it. If he’s saying he’s keen and available and happy to do it that tells me he feels he can because he’s got no need to justify his position in the team as a batsman. He’s doing that well and truly.

It maybe recalled here that Handscomb has had prior experience in first class cricket where he has fulfilled duties behind the stumps.

When Handscomb was asked his view, he said, “was doing some white-ball keeping for Yorkshire in England as well. Ultimately I’m happy to do it if it’s good for team balance if it opens up a position for another bowler or batter to come into the side. But first and foremost I’ve always said that batting is my number one (priority), and ‘keeping plays second fiddle.”

