Glenn Maxwell could certainly bowl a lot more in Bangladesh Tour, says Steve Smith

Glenn Maxwell had a successful tour to India.

Australian skipper Steve Smith has urged hard hitting allrounder Glenn Maxwell to continue doing his good to work with the ball. Smith said that if Maxwell can do so then it would provide him with another bowling option in the upcoming tour to Bangladesh.

Speaking to cricket.com.au Smith said “We had Nathan who was bowling the same style and bowling quite well, so I didn’t see a great opportunity for him. But you never know, if he’s bowling pretty well and the off-spinners are doing the damage, he could certainly bowl a lot more. Hopefully, he keeps working on his bowling and the ball is coming out well. That’d give me another option.”

Glenn Maxwell too acknowledged the needs of his captain and hoped to put on a good show. Speaking to the AAP, Maxwell said, “I suppose coming into this tour, I’m hoping that I can show that I’ve put a lot of work into my bowling and I can get that opportunity. I’ve shortened my bowling stride a little bit to make sure that I’ve got that drop on the ball and that I’m getting the shape that I actually want. “It’s obviously one of my skills that I can bring to the side, and something that’s going to help me try and nail down that No.6 position, having that extra string to my bow.”

Meanwhile, bowling coach David Saker had a word of advice for skipper Steve Smith and urged the skipper to bowl himself more often in Tests.

