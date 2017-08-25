If England can cope with Australia’s pace then they will have a chance in the Ashes: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan is hopeful that England can tackle the Aussie pacers. (Source: AP) Michael Vaughan is hopeful that England can tackle the Aussie pacers. (Source: AP)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has claimed that in the upcoming Ashes series, how the English batsman can tackle the Australian pacers will ultimately determine the outcome of the series.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Vaughan said, “I think they’ve got a chance. I would have said four or five months ago ‘no chance’. But I just think they’ve found a bit of consistency.

I think the arrival of Joe Root as a captain has certainly given them an edge, I think you need that. This England side have got pretty much everything covered. It’s just whether the batting can cope with the pace of Australia.

Can they bat against the pace and the bouncing ball, swinging Kookaburra ball for 20 overs? Can they cope with that?

(Mitchell) Starc, (Josh) Hazlewood, (Jackson) Bird, (James) Pattinson – and you’re looking at (Pat) Cummins coming back in to the Test team as well – will bowl quicker than England, no question about that.

They’ll bowl five or six miles an hour quicker and if the batsmen can cope with that and score 400-plus in the first innings on a regular basis then they’ll have a chance. If they can’t cope with the pace they’ll have no chance.

Vaughan feels England have little choice. “You’d want to know two games to go before an Ashes series pretty much 90 per cent of your squad,” he said. “Numbers two, three and five are still a little bit vulnerable.

The problem with playing against the West Indies is they might only get one knock in each game, there might only be two knocks before the Ashes series is picked. I wouldn’t think that they can go and look elsewhere.

“I would think that the majority of the squad is now and should be pretty much gearing towards what they’re going to do in Australia.”

