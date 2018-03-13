If Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh win two-three games for us, we would get the return on investment: Virender Sehwag

Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh will represent KXIP in IPL 2018. (Source: youtube) Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh will represent KXIP in IPL 2018. (Source: youtube)

Kings XI Punjab mentor, Virender Sehwag believes that if swashbuckling southpaws – Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh win a couple of games for Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming Indian Premier League then the franchise would get the return on investment. Both Gayle and Yuvraj were bought by KXIP for a sum of Rs 2 crore.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event Sehwag spoke to PTI and said, “It is great that they have come to us at their base price. It is surely a bargain. Who knows if there were more bidders, they could have gone as high as USD 1 million. They are big names and match winners, even if they win two-three games for us, we would get the return on investment.”

On the composition of his team, the former India opener said, “Finch is not available for the first game so most likely Gayle will play in his place. So the opening game is not a problem but we have a big headache after that. We will all sit together and take the call. I believe Finch is such a player that he can play anywhere.”

“The kind of team we have this year, we can win the championship. We have spent a lot of money on some of the players, so hopefully they will do the job. This surely is the best KXIP team in the last 10 years,” he added.

On R Ashwin’s captaincy, Sehwag went on to say, “”The best quality in Ashwin is that he is very smart and he can change the bowlers very quickly. He understands the T20 format better than anybody else because he used to bowl in Powerplay, he used to bowl in slog overs. So, he knows what to do in T20 format.”

