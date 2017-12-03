If 20,000 people did not have a problem, wonder why Sri Lanka made a big fuss about pollution: BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna

“If 20,000 people in the stands did not have a problem, I wonder why Sri Lankan team made a big fuss,” said CK Khanna (Source: PTI) “If 20,000 people in the stands did not have a problem, I wonder why Sri Lankan team made a big fuss,” said CK Khanna (Source: PTI)

The second day of third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka was marred by a unique event which occurred when members of the Sri Lankan team brought out masks to cover their faces while fielding. This was after they found it tough to deal with high levels of pollution and smog over the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. However, the entire episode has not gone down well with the Indian team management and even BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna was left wondering why the Islanders made such a big fuss about the pollution levels.

“If 20,000 people in the stands did not have a problem and the Indian team did not face any issue, I wonder why Sri Lankan team made a big fuss. I will need to talk to the secretary and ask him to write to the Sri Lanka Cricket,” Khanna said.

In the post-match press conference bowling coach Bharat Arun also took a dig at the Lankans as he said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli batted for a couple of days without any hassle because his focus was on the game. “Virat batted close to two days. He did not need a mask. We are focussed on what we need to do and achieve for the team. The conditions are the same for both teams and we are not too bothered about it,” said Arun. “In terms of fitness and game preparation, he is spot on. He is an example of what you need to be as a cricketer. That shows in his success rate,” he added.

However, this not the first time that Delhi has been affected by high levels of pollution. Last year a Ranji Trophy match was called off due to poor air quality. This year thousands of runners at the Delhi half-marathon faced a lot of problems while participating in the event.

